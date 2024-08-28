Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 505 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after acquiring an additional 674,790 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $27,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $16,314,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 228.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

