Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,866 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

ARI opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.54%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

