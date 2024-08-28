Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Popular by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Popular Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $99.50 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82.
Popular Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.22.
Popular Profile
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
