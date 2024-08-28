Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 963 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 70,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

