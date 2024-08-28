Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.