Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Huntsman Price Performance
Huntsman stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
