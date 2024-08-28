Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.