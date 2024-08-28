Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JGLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,749,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,996,000 after buying an additional 15,704,869 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,969,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,913,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,486,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

