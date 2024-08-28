Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,222 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AAON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 35.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AAON by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $94.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

