Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,240 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after buying an additional 7,797,617 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $106,206,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

