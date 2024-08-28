Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZALT. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 29.0% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 93,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 185,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,432,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after buying an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $2,230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

