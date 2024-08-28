Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,871 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,758 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after acquiring an additional 243,409 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,684 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,193 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $97.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at $55,773,027.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

