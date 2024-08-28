Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $101,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO William W. Harvey sold 13,614 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $193,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $101,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,885 shares of company stock worth $306,645 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.80 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.