Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 188.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

