Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Globant by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Globant by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.42.

GLOB stock opened at $203.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.20 and a 200-day moving average of $190.87. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Globant’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

