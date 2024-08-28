Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $39,467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $37,424,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after acquiring an additional 390,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,266.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,077 shares of company stock valued at $848,305. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

POWI opened at $67.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

