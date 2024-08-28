Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKB. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,448,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

