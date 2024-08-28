Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masimo by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,680,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Masimo by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $119.94 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $153.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

