Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of KAPR stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

