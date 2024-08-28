Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,969 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,969 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

