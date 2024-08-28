Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 252 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at $22,756,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.