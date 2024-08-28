Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,866 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Stock Up 2.3 %

LEA opened at $116.77 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

