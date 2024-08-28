Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 480 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after purchasing an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $121,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 1,418,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,588,000 after buying an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

