Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 747,675 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 747,675 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $197,146.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,779 shares of company stock worth $4,339,795. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

