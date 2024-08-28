Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 87 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD opened at $150.00 on Monday. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.53 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.46 and a 200 day moving average of $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

