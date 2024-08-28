Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 983 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $43.57 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $56.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

