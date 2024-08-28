Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $228,000 Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after buying an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000.

NASDAQ LRGE opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $49.89 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $372.31 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

