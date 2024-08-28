Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nova by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Nova during the first quarter worth $211,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Nova during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

Nova Price Performance

Nova stock opened at $218.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $247.21.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.12 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Nova’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.