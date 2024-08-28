Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $270,000 Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 832.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

