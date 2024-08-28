Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 126.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $16.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $855.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

