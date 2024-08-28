Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $391,886,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 253,134 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after buying an additional 235,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $4,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

