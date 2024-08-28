Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,446,805 in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

