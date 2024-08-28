Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $184,713,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 512,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after buying an additional 375,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.21.

EPAM stock opened at $199.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

