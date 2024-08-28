Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,300. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $136.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $138.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

