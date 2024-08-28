Wealth Group Ltd Has $1.87 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Wealth Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 27,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 35,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 289,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $60,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,241,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Apple from $187.00 to $186.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $228.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

