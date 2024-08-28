Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 2,543 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 482,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.68. The stock has a market cap of $629.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.