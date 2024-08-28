Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Acquires Shares of 2,543 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,362,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 482,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $219.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.68. The stock has a market cap of $629.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.47.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.