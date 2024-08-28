Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fabrinet (FN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) recently:

8/20/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $171.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE FN opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

