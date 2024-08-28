Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fabrinet (FN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) recently:
- 8/20/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $171.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Fabrinet Price Performance
NYSE FN opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.28.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
