WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 109.5% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBCP opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

About WesBanco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

