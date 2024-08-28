Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Director Albert Monaco Purchases 31,500 Shares

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

