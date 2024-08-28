William L. Parnell, Jr. Buys 10,000 Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) Director William L. Parnell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Socket Mobile Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

