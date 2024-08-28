Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 3,258 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total value of $356,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,841,976.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

