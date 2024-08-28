Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 6,483 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 6,483 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $716,241.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 942,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,077,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $718.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

