Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 8,670 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 8,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $946,503.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 933,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,897,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $114.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

