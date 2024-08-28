Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.41

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.41 and last traded at $111.55, with a volume of 803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $946,503.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 933,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,897,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,554 shares of company stock worth $3,518,166. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.