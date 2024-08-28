WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 2,480.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance

WTBN stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

