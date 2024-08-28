WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 21834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,370,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,382,000 after purchasing an additional 752,378 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,722,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,946,000 after acquiring an additional 380,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,888,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,601,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

