WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 21834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.69.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
