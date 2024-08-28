Wise (OTCMKTS:WPLCF) Trading 2.7% Higher

Wise plc (OTCMKTS:WPLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 21,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 84,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wise Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Wise Company Profile

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

