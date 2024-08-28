Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $89.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,950 shares of company stock valued at $945,728. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

