XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the July 31st total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ XHG opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. XChange TEC.INC has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

About XChange TEC.INC

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

