XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the July 31st total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
XChange TEC.INC Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ XHG opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. XChange TEC.INC has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $16.28.
About XChange TEC.INC
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XChange TEC.INC
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for XChange TEC.INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XChange TEC.INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.