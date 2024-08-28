Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Down 88.0% in August

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the July 31st total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Xiao-I Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIXI opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.