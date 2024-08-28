XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
XOMA Price Performance
XOMAO stock opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. XOMA has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $25.85.
XOMA Company Profile
