Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPOF. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 172,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 133,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $1,611,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

XPOF opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $638.40 million, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

